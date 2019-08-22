close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

PFA passes three new regulations

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has passed three new regulations in 30th board meeting, held at PFA headquarters, on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab Food Authority Chairman Omer Tanveer Butt. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA board had approved the amendments to service regulation. In the meeting, Punjab Food Authority’s budget has been approved for fiscal year 2019-2020. He said that number of enforcement inspectors had also been increased for effective recovery of fees and fines.

PFA DG informed that Hajj quota system had been increased from two to 10 persons for PFA employees. He said that approval had been given for purchasing more vehicles for Resource and Licencing and for technical wing. The director general said that field allowance had been approved for the officers of Resource and Licencing as well as for field officers.

He informed that trainee enforcement inspectors and officers for technical wing would be recruited as per approval. Labeling scrutiny fee has been increased from Rs500 to Rs1,000, he added.

