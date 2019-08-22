Improved services

Unlike the past, the incumbent Punjab government is bent upon paying special attention to matters related to Auqaf and religious affairs. The government aims to provide improved standards of religious services and facilities at mosques, shrines and peaceful environment for devotees. Moreover, the government has also focused on religious harmony and promotion of unity amongst various sects of Islam. It is heartening to see that the government has allocated Rs58.89 million for seven ongoing schemes and Rs249.189 million for 15 new schemes in Budget 2019-20.

In addition, the government plans to use technology for geo-mapping Auqaf properties and automated collection of donations at shrines. In order to facilitate foreigners and tourists, the government is also setting up a help counter at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore which will provide information of all shrines and holy places in the province. In order to facilitate the general public, help desks have been established at Badshahi Masjid and Data Darbar. All this sheds light on the fact that the government is serious in its efforts not only to repair and reconstruct shrines and mosques but also to facilitate pilgrims and devotees through provision of basic services and development of new facilities along with promotion of religious harmony.

Dania Ali

Lahore