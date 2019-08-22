Man electrocuted to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Forty-year-old Nadeem Masih died of electrocution in the jurisdiction of the Mehmoodabad police station on Wednesday. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and was later handed over to his family.Police said the man was doing some electrical work when he received an electric shock and died on the spot, adding that further investigations were under way.
