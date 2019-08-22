close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Man electrocuted to death

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Forty-year-old Nadeem Masih died of electrocution in the jurisdiction of the Mehmoodabad police station on Wednesday. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and was later handed over to his family.Police said the man was doing some electrical work when he received an electric shock and died on the spot, adding that further investigations were under way.

