AJK president urges UN to set up humanitarian corridor in Kashmir

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said on Tuesday the whole Indian-occupied Kashmir valley was faced with acute shortage of food stuff and life-saving drugs, and urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to immediately intervene and establish a humanitarian corridor to save the lives of stranded Kashmiri people.

Talking to the media, he said all eyes were focused on the UNSC as to what steps it takes to prevent the potential human tragedy in the wake of war hysteria of Indian rulers, and what strategy it adopts to minimise the dangers of war and destruction hovering over the region, according to a press release issued be the AJK Presidential Secretariat.

“Without waiting for any formal request from Pakistan or the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the UNSC should take immediate action under clauses 1, 33, 34, 35, 36, 41 and 42 of the UN charters and play its role in reducing dangers posed to peace and security of South Asia as had been done in case of Mali, Sudan and many other central Africa states,” he added.

In reply to a question, Khan said at present, the whole occupied Kashmir valley was completely under siege, and the carnage of innocent civilians was continuing at the hands of Indian troops. He also called upon the UNSC to take immediate notice of constant violations of ceasefire agreement and secure an end to shelling and firing by Indian forces on the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC).

He maintained that more than three dozen civilians of AJK had been killed and dozens others injured in recent days setting the worst example of provocation by the Indian army. The AJK president asserted that Pakistan was effectively pleading the Kashmir case on the international level to the full satisfaction of the Kashmiri people.

However, he added, Kashmiris did not recognise any so-called LoC and they were keen to trample this line to rush to the rescue of their brothers and sisters facing repression in the Indian occupied territory.

Khan warned India that if it committed the blunder of carrying out strike on AJK, the whole state would be turned into the graveyard of Indian forces. He reminded the Modi regime the statement of the first Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in which he had advised his nation not to commit the mistake of striking Azad Kashmir, otherwise, no Indian personnel would return alive from there.

“We are peace-loving people and we do not want to fan the flames of war, but if war is imposed on us, we would fight the Indian aggression shoulder to shoulder with our brave armed forces of the country,” he said.

“If war breaks out between Pakistan and India, it would not be a war limited to two countries only but it would have its negative effects on the entire world,” he cautioned, and prevailed upon the United Nations to set up special international courts to probe genocide of Kashmiri people and the use of chemical weapons by India against them.