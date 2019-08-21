Khwaja brothers indictment delayed

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique, who was a health minister in Paragon City reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against them.

The court adjourned further hearing till Sept 4, with a direction to the bureau for provision of readable reference documents to Khwaja brothers till the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the reference proceedings wherein Khwaja brothers were produced on expiry of their judicial remand term.

The court observed that indictment process should be started as both the brothers were present.

However, Khawaja brothers’ counsel Advocate Amjad Parvaiz submitted that many reference documents, provided by the bureau, were unreadable. He requested for delaying indictment till provision of clear copies of reference documents.

To which, NAB prosecutor pleaded with the court for initiating indictment process, saying that if some copies were not readable, those could be provided later.

At this, the court asked the counsel for the parties to review the reference documents while adjourning the hearing for a short period of time.