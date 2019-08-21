close
Wed Aug 21, 2019

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

132 wine bottles recovered in capital

National

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Islamabad Police on Tuesday raided a distillery in the jurisdiction of Industrial area Police station and recovered huge quantity of liquor, according to a police spokesman.

The Superintendent of Police, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer has constituted a special team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), CIA, Hakim Khan comprising, assistant sub-inspectors’ Muhammad Rashid and Irfan-Ullah.

120 liters of brewed alcohol, 132 wine bottles and chemicals used brewing alcohol and other material used in the manufacturing process was recovered during the raid in sector H-9. Four bootleggers were also nabbed and identified as Raza Mohsin, Sohail Abbas, Azeem Massaih and Mehmood Petal.

DIG (Operations) Waqarudin Syed has appreciated the performance of CIA police and directed all officers to accelerate efforts for curbing crime in capital. He categorically asked all officials to remain high alert during duty hours and keep hawk eye on suspected persons.

“Safety of life and property of citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard,” the DIG added. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all officials to ensure the arrest of drug-peddlers in their respective areas.

