Stocks close highest in 55 sessions as valuations steal the show

KARACHI: Stocks on Tuesday made another big stride in a valuations-driven rally amid sentiment boosters in the shape of a likely international intervention on geopolitical front and an expected perpetuity of reforms and political stability following the extension in the tenure of the sitting army chief, dealers said. Topline Securities in its market review said equities continued their positive momentum to close highest in last 55 sessions, while the index during last two days index had gone up by 5.75 percent.