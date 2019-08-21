close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Stocks close highest in 55 sessions as valuations steal the show

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

KARACHI: Stocks on Tuesday made another big stride in a valuations-driven rally amid sentiment boosters in the shape of a likely international intervention on geopolitical front and an expected perpetuity of reforms and political stability following the extension in the tenure of the sitting army chief, dealers said. Topline Securities in its market review said equities continued their positive momentum to close highest in last 55 sessions, while the index during last two days index had gone up by 5.75 percent.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story