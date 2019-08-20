close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

Samir enters USTA Open finals

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Davis Cup player Samir Iftikhar stormed into the finals of USTA 20000 Elpaso Open being held at Elpaso Tennis Club Texas. According to information available here Samir crushed Alejandro Hayen of USA 6-1, 6-1. He will face 3rd seed Theodore McDonald of USA who had to fight a 3-set battle against 5th seed Warren Fulgenzi 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 of USA in the other semi-final. Both players will vie for singles title and win purse of USD 4000. Samir is currently playing USTA pro circuit to stay competitive and been defeating seasoned top 500 ranked ATP pros.

