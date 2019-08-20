close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Advertisement
August 20, 2019

Say no to plastic

Newspost

 
The Sindh government in general doesn’t enjoy a good reputation due to their past track record but the recent move by the Sindh government to ban plastic bags and introduce cloth bags instead is indeed admirable and a great decision to preserve nature. Plastic bags are a major cause of all the pollution and its associated mess and such decisions if implemented in true spirit will prove to be a blessing for the coming generations.

It is hoped that the federal as well as other provincial governments will also devise strategies like this to fight against pollution and the environmental crisis caused by plastic bags. I also hope that such decisions will be enforced through strong policymaking, aggressive implementation steps combined with awareness campaigns to highlight the significance of banning plastic bags.

Ajmal Hussain Abbasi

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

