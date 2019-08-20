25 schools to get classrooms

BAHAWALPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shozab Saeed Monday chaired a meeting of the district development committee.

The meeting reviewed the development project of constructing additional classrooms in schools being operated under the Punjab Education Initiative Management Authority. The meeting was briefed that additional classrooms will be constructed in 25 government schools with a cost of Rs 82 million.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Dr Saifullah Bhatti, Deputy Director Development Asmatullah and other officers concerned.PHA start monsoon plantation today: Parks and Horticulture Authority is inaugurating the monsoon plantation campaign at Ghousia Park Satellite Town (today) Tuesday. Chairman Bahawalpur Development Authority Malik Aamir will be the chief guest who will inaugurate the campaign by planting a sapling.