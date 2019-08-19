Rajnath’s remarks reflect ‘his country’s predicament’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh’s comments on nuclear policy were reflective of the predicament in which his country found itself after its illegal and unilateral actions, imperiling peace and security in the region and beyond.

The foreign minister, in a press statement, responded to comments by Rajnath Singh about possible change in India’s position on ‘no first use’ of nuclear weapons.

Qureshi condemned the complete lockdown of the entire population in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir which began two weeks ago. He said it was deepening the dire humanitarian tragedy as reported by international human rights organisations and international media. The world community, including the United Nations Security Council, had taken cognisance of the utterly untenable situation, he added.The foreign minister emphasised as for the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, “Pakistan’s position is based on UN Charter principles and international law, and remains unchanged. The Jammu & Kashmir dispute is to be decided on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions and in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”