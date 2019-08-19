‘Pakistan to achieve target of 10b tree tsunami’

Islamabad : In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe 18 August 2019 as the Plant for Pakistan Day, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi inaugurated the event by planting a pine tree sapling at the premises of the Ministry.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

The Foreign Minister noted that the tree plantation campaign not only showcased the commitment of the Government to afforestation and climate change mitigation, but was aimed also at motivating the people to become part of this effort.

With perseverance and commitment, Pakistan will achieve the target of 10 billion tree tsunami, the fruits of which will be enjoyed by future generation.

The 10 billion tree tsunami project aims to upscale and build upon the success of the billion tree tsunami project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, that has seen a substantial increase in area under forest cover in the province.