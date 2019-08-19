Anti-dengue drive continues

Rawalpindi: The 545 special teams under anti-dengue drive inspected 77,897 houses and a large number of spots during last week in Chaklala Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Potohar and Rawal Town areas and cleared over 597 sites which were positive for dengue.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed Rawalpindi Development Authority and the administration of Cooperative Housing Societies to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

He said, 36 dengue cases were reported in Nawaz Colony, City Villas, Airport Housing Society, Dhoke Kala Khan, Gul Bahar Colony and Wakeel Colony in Potohar town. The DC said that special attention should be given on anti-dengue activities particularly in all areas where dengue cases were reported.

He said, indoor and outdoor anti-dengue activities should be expedited in all vulnerable areas of the town as due to current weather condition and rains, it is now the peak season for dengue.

He said that the departments concerned should further enhance coordination to improve their performance. Participation of the citizens in anti-dengue activities should also be ensured, he added.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should regularly inspect residential and commercial places and educate the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

He said, hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns should also be checked properly and the citizens should be informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.

Special attention was being given to dengue surveillance. So far, 59 confirm dengue patients were reported during this season in Rawalpindi district. 326 teams inspected 43653 houses during last week in Chaklala Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Potohar Town, urban area and Rawal Town and cleared 537 dengue positive sites. Similarly, 219 teams under indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance checked 34,244 spots and cleared 42 positive points.