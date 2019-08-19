Scattered rain

LAHORE: A moderate day with partly cloudy conditions was observed here on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunder storm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at Gujrat and Parachinar. Sunday's highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35.2°C and minimum was 22°C.

