‘Dialogues is the onlysolution to Kashmir issue’

LAHORE: Dialogue is the only solution to the Kashmir issue and India has brought to light the problem by abrogating Articles 370 and 35 (A).

This was stated by speakers during the 65th conference of Pakistan Visionary Forum held at TECH Club on Sunday. Former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed Khan, former Minister of State Qayyum Nizami, Agricultural Scientist Dr. Muhammad Sadiq, former Adviser COMSATS Dr. Hasibullah, former Chairman IRSA Shafqat Masood, former Adviser IMF Khalid M. Saleem, former Information Secretary PTI Zubair Sheikh, former MD Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Foundation Mansoor Ahmed, poet Jameel Gishkori, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Khalid Nasr, Ikram Koshal, Professor Dr. Atiya Syed, Engineer Yaqoob Chaudhry and Professor Mashkoor Ahmed also spoke.

The speakers said nuclear capability was only for survival not for wars of massive destructions. “Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. There has never been any change in Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir. Pakistan is effectively fighting the Kashmir case at every forum. The Pakistani nation is united on the issue as Kashmiri have blood relation with Pakistan,” they added. Shamshad Ahmed Khan explained the Kashmir issue in historical, international, and internal perspectives. He said, “We should take the Kashmir issue realistically instead of raising slogans. There is no shortcut to achieve quick success in the freedom movement of Kashmir. We should remain united and firm besides strengthening Pakistan both economically and politically. We should encourage Kashmiris by providing them with moral, political and diplomatic support,” he added. “We should learn from our previous mistakes. We as a state should overcome our weaknesses and make Pakistan a strong and firm nation so that our voice is listened at every forum seriously,” he observed.

JI leader warns India: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim has said that people of Indian Held Kashmir will never surrender before India even if the entire world withdraws its support to them.

In a statement issued from JI headquarters Mansoora on Sunday, he warned New Delhi should get ready to face the wrath of Kashmiri people once the curfew was lifted in the occupied region.

“A strong resistant movement against the occupied forces is set to start across the held Kashmir,” he said, adding the entire Kashmir had been turned into a prison since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

People of Pakistan, he said, should stand up and put pressure on the government so that it took practical steps for Kashmir cause. He urged the world to come forward and support the oppressed masses who had been the victims of Indian army’s barbarism for seven long decades. It was hoped, said the JI leader, the world would raise a strong voice against the Indian aggression in the same way it did during Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. He reminded the international community those who had backed Afghan liberation movement against Soviet Union occupation were not labeled as terrorists by anyone.