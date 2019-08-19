Career counselling: questionsand answers

Q: Respected sir, I have done Civil Engineering form a prominent university in Islamabad. Now I have got HEC scholarship for one of the European institutions along with one from Turkey and another from South Korea. Can you please guide me which of these countries would be good for my studies in future? (Karmuddin Jamali, Islamabad)

A: I need to know more details if you need my guidance like CGPA/ percentage / grades along with information on your area of specialism in Civil Engineering. What you want to do after you pass your masters from foreign institution? European and Korean institutions would be better but I suggest you must check what kind of courses/ programmes they offer. If you want to be successful you need to carefully go through the details about the subject areas they are offering according to your interest and last but not least; faculty, research and rankings.

Q: Sir, I have passed bachelors with Journalism, History and Arabic from Punjab University. I passed it with second division. I need to know which subject I should choose either international Relations or Mass Communication. I also need some guidance regarding CSS after this? (Wasif Butt, Lahore)

A: The choice of courses in bachelors is ok. However, International Relations should be your choice for the Master’s programme. Regarding CSS, you need to have high English proficiency especially communication and comprehension, good command over general knowledge like current affairs, domestic and international politics along with social and economic factors in the region. Last but not least, basic information/ knowledge regarding science will enhance your chances of success in CSS attempt.

Q: Respected Mr Abidi, I regularly read your columns. I have recently passed my O-levels with 4A*and 5A, now I am doing my A levels in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science. I have passed my AS Levels. I am very much interested in subjects like Computer Science, Physics, Management and Arts & Design. I am looking for those subjects which have good job prospects, high salary and which are useful for women. I would be grateful if you can please advise me the better career option (Tahmina Khalid Janjua, Gujrat)

A: I am glad to see that you are a bright student and suggest you must keep the same pace. The blend of Computer Science, Physics and Management is perfect for many emerging professions especially for women. I think you must check the following degrees: Cybercrime and Investigative Management, Digital Forensics, Management Information Systems, Internet Security, etc.

Q: Dear sir, I think you are the right person to ask guidance on the scope of BS programme in Accounting & Finance? (Sofia Saleem Tiwana, Karachi)

A: Please note that Accounting and Finance are major/ key subject areas of Management and Social Science. Doing a degree however, is no good unless you have a vision and a chosen career path to (focus on doing one thing very well) and put to work your qualification towards any clearly stated/particular area of specialty. I wish you success in your future plans.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).