Mon Aug 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

One killed in Kaghan Valley road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man was killed when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine near Babusar top area of Kaghan valley on Sunday. Ghulam Mustafa Shah was parking his jeep after dropping the passengers at Babusar top when the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

