JIT formed to probe rape, murder of minor girl

MARDAN: The local police formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the murder of a minor girl who was killed after being allegedly sexually abused in Janbaz Nara area in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

Police sources said that the five-year old girl had gone missing one day before Eidul Azha. The father of the minor girl works abroad. The family members searched her everywhere but to no avail.

Kifayatullah, the grandfather of the missing girl, got the first information report registered at the Saddar Police Station on August 11.

The sources added that the locals and relatives found her body dumped in a field near her house on Friday night. The body was shifted to the Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy, where the doctors said the girl had been sexually assaulted before being killed.

Later the police registered case against unknown accused under section 364-A, 53 CPA, 302 and 7ATA. The sources added that the local police in the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Ayaz Khan constituted the JIT to investigate the murder case of the minor girl. The sources said that the police arrested more than 22 suspects and grilled them.