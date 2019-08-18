SECP appoints Aamir Khan as chief

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday issued a notification, appointing Aamir Khan as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) with immediate effect. The federal cabinet, earlier in its meeting held on August 9, 2019 had approved his appointment as the chairman.

Khan possesses extensive and diversified experience spreading over 25 years, in corporate/investment banking and the capital markets.

Prior to his elevation, he had been serving the SECP as commissioner, company law division (corporate supervision) and commissioner specialised companies division. He also held the charge of Information System and Technology Department. In his position as executive director at the SECP for over six years, he headed key operational departments including the Specialized Companies Department, Securities Market Surveillance Department, Commodities Market Department and International Relations. Khan also served as chief spokesperson of the SECP.

As a regulator of the corporate sector and capital market, he led key initiatives at the SECP such as launching of Commodity Murabaha at PMEX, Agri-related initiatives, bringing microfinance companies onto SECP's regulatory ambit, finalising numerous laws and improving the business climate.

He spearheaded various reforms aimed at digitising the SECP’s operations, making corporate laws business friendly and supportive of ease of doing business. In addition, he steered important legal and regulatory reforms for the organised development of the corporate sector and capital market.

Prior to his joining the SECP, he served in various senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and American Express Bank Ltd. He is a Chevening Scholar, and has an MBA degree as well as MSc in International Banking from UK.