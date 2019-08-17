CM condoled the death of medicine Dr. Faisal Masood

CM expresses condolences

By Our correspondent

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed condolences on the death of Dr Faisal Masood and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity. He said Dr Faisal Masood was a famous name in the field of medicine and his services would be remembered till lately.