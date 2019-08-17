Punjab rising

Has Punjab really set sail towards progress and development? Different people have different opinions. Some people are of the opinion that the PTI-led government has failed to provide any kind of relief to the masses whereas there are others who certainly believe that the government has taken many initiatives which are really meant for the welfare and wellbeing of the people of the province. There is always an objective reality out there, but unfortunately we view it through the spectacles of our stigmatic attitudes and self-asserted values. If we take such spectacles in their true perspective, then we might be able to understand what the reality is! Some recent developments in different sectors have shown that Punjab is certainly heading towards progress and development. By realising the need to adopt a few measures and introduce some special initiatives, the government of Punjab has really shown a serious attitude in ensuring the betterment of its people. To provide lodging facility to the poor, needy and homeless citizens, the government has established shelter homes. To facilitate citizens and help protect police record and provide secure access to the Police Station Record Management System, the government has set up the mobile police 'Khidmat Marakiz'.

To provide affordable housing facility to the low-income segments of the country, the government has started the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. Likewise, the government has launched the Punjab Ehsas Programme to provide necessary socio-economic protection to the disfranchised sections of society. The government has launched the Sehat Insaf Cards (health cards) to provide medical facilities to under-privileged people in a swift and dignified manner. All this sheds light on the fact that Punjab is on the way to progress and development and if it succeeds in its progressive mission, the future may bring many benefits to the millions of impoverished and poverty-stricken Pakistanis living in the province.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore