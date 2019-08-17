close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Four family members injured in roof collapse

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Four members of a family were injured after a roof of their apartment collapsed in Old City Area on Friday. Police officials said the family members were asleep when the roof of a two-storey building collapsed at Sakina Compound located on Nishter Road within the limits of the Napier police station.

Following the incident, rescuers from different welfare organisations reached the site and rescued the people trapped under the debris. They were later shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where they were identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Hussain, 40-year-old Zubaida, 22-year-old Sadaf and 17-year-old Omair.

The police said that the doctors termed the condition of Omair critical while the other three injured people were termed out of danger. The head of the family, Ghulam Hussain, used to drive a donkey cart. No case has been registered as the roof collapsed accidentally while an investigation is underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi