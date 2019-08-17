Four family members injured in roof collapse

Four members of a family were injured after a roof of their apartment collapsed in Old City Area on Friday. Police officials said the family members were asleep when the roof of a two-storey building collapsed at Sakina Compound located on Nishter Road within the limits of the Napier police station.

Following the incident, rescuers from different welfare organisations reached the site and rescued the people trapped under the debris. They were later shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where they were identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Hussain, 40-year-old Zubaida, 22-year-old Sadaf and 17-year-old Omair.

The police said that the doctors termed the condition of Omair critical while the other three injured people were termed out of danger. The head of the family, Ghulam Hussain, used to drive a donkey cart. No case has been registered as the roof collapsed accidentally while an investigation is underway.