IIRO sends meat to 8,000 families

Islamabad : International Islamic Relief Organisation (IIRO) send meat for 8,000 families in all over Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Sind and KPK, says a press release.

Duty Ambassador Saudi Arabia Habib Ullah Bukhari, Dr. Jamal Nasir, chairman Qamar Jahan Foundation, Sheikh Saad Masuad Al-Harsi, director general IIRO, DD Javed Butt, Qari Muhammad Yousaf and others were also present on the occasion of distribution and departure of meat on Eidul Azha arranged by Rabta Alam-e-Islami and IIRO. Saudi Duty Ambassador to Pakistan Habib Ullah Bukhari said that Saudi Government is continuing welfare services in Pakistan without any discrimination on the basis of cast and creed and religion and hundreds of thousand people are benefiting from different projects across the country.

Dr. Jamal Nasir while addressing on this occasion appreciated the efforts of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for strengthening Pakistan. He also said that IIRO is giving lot of services to Pakistani people whenever there is flood, earthquake etc. Therefore we are thankful to IIRO for providing relief to people of Pakistan, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan in any crises. Director General IIRO Saad Masud Al Harsi said on this occasion that friendship between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia is very strong and they have always helped Pakistan whenever it’s needed.