LHC CJ performs flag hoisting at court building

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan unfurled national flag at LHC building on the Independence Day Wednesday.

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by the LHC judges, senior lawyers, officers and the court staff. The chief justice also inspected the guard of honour.

On this occasion, Justice Khan said: “Quaid-i-Azam was a great leader and we could become responsible citizens by following his principles of unity, faith and discipline. We would leave no stone unturned for the accomplishment of vision of Founder of Nation.” Justice Khan pledged that he along with his fellow judges would make the all-out effort to provide speedy and inexpensive justice to the poor.

He said we could not forget our Kashmiri brethren on the eve of Independence Day as no one else could better understand the blessing of the independence other than Kashmiris who are facing Indian atrocities and sacrificing their lives and properties in their struggle to get occupied Kashmir liberated from Indian occupation.

He also felicitated participants on Independence Day and prayed for the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan and liberation of Indian-Held Kashmir. Meanwhile, Punjab Bar Council also held a flag-hoisting ceremony at its building.

Punjab Bar Council Vice-chairman Shah Nawaz Ismail Gujjar and chairman executive committee Iftikhar Ibrahim Qureshi hoisted the flag.