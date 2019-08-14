Safety practices

Three kiln workers lost their lives in Faisalabad as a result of electrocution on touching live conductors just one foot above roof of a room at kin site. This tragic incident could have been averted if the safety distance between the roof and overhead line was maintained. Surveys are needed all over Pakistan to check where the safety distance has been compromised or otherwise. It is the responsibility of DISCOs to carry out snap checking to check this irregularity.

One can suggest that underground cables must be used in thickly populated areas of Pakistan. There is no doubt that electrocution can be avoided if all citizens of Pakistan are fully conversant with safety practices.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt