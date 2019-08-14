India discarded Simla Agreement by unilateral IOK move: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday reiterating Pakistan’s unflinching support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle to self-determination, said India’s regressive decision to alter the special status of Kashmir as a disputed territory and its attempt to tamper with IOK’s demography was unacceptable.

Addressing a flag hoisting and Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony held at the Convention Center here on Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day anniversary, the President said: “Kashmir is an internationally acknowledged disputed territory on the agenda of Security Council. India cannot unilaterally change the status of Kashmir as a disputed territory, nor does it have any right to alter the demographics of IOK.”

He said India, by its unilateral action, had not only violated the Security Council Resolutions but also discarded Simla Agreement, wherein both the countries had pledged to resolve Kashmir dispute through peaceful dialogue and neither country would unilaterally alter the existing state of affairs.

“This step of India is in utter violation of all injunctions of Simla Agreement,” the president added. The main ceremony was attended by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, services chiefs, ministers, diplomats and a large number of people.

The President said today the entire world could see that the Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brethren in this difficult time and would continue to provide its moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris until they were given the right to self-determination. “We will never leave their side. Kashmiris are ours and we are theirs. We consider their pain our pain. Their grief is our grief and their tears fill our hearts with sorrow and grief. We have been with them, are with them, and will always remain with them,” he added.

The President congratulated the nation on Independence Day and prayed that the green flag, the symbol of national sanctity and identity, might always fly high and keep on representing the national aspirations.

He urged the nation to reiterate its pledge that they would, with mutual love and respect, unite in their efforts for the progress and development of this great country.The President also stressed the need for fighting against the rampant ignorance, poverty, corruption, dishonesty, terrorism, and other evils.

He also paid tribute to the valiant people, armed forces, and law enforcement agencies for rendering tremendous sacrifices for the protection of the country. “Armed Forces of Pakistan have never let any harm come to sovereignty of the country. I salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland and the forbearance of their families. Nation will always remember their sacrifices,” he added.

During the ceremony, Mishal Malik, wife of detained prominent Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik, recited a poem narrating plight of the Kashmiri people in IOK and their valiant freedom movement despite Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations.At the end of the ceremony, children dressed in national attire, presented famous national songs.