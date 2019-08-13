All set to celebrate IndependenceDay as Kashmir Solidarity Day

MULTAN: People from different walks of life, including parliamentarians, teachers, businesspersons, doctors, lawyers, students, peasants and labourers, have finalised arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day as the Kashmir Solidarity Day today.

The people have planned rallies and protest demonstrations to condemn India aggression against innocent Kashmiris. Pakistan People’s Party south Punjab senior vice-president Khawaja Rizwan Alam said that India was controlling the Indian Held Kashmir with curfew and checkpoints manned by troops, while the protesters had been taking to the streets in Srinagar. He said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made an appeal to the nation to unanimously raise the voice for Kashmiris. He said that the PPP would organise rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A leading Hindu minority organisation, Samaj Sewa, has organised a number of activities in Multan and other districts of south Punjab. Samaj Sewa president Shakuntla Devi strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the status of Indian Held Kashmir.

She said that the balmeekis and dalits had no status and dignity in India as compared to Pakistan where they were more secure and respectful. Shakuntla Devi said that all chapters of Samaj Sewa in south Punjab districts, including Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Lodharn, Vehari and Khanewal, were organising exclusive activities in connection with the Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the Multan City District Administration organised a peace seminar. Speaking on the occasion, MPAs Sabin Gul and Wasif Mazhar Raan said that peace could be achieved with the help of people from all walks of life, including minorities. MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan said that Pakistanis would not forget the Kashmiri people while celebrating the Independence Day.

He added that the prime minister had decided to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level. MPA Saleem Akhtar said that all politicians belonging to different political parties were on the same page regarding maintenance of peace in the country. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mahindar Pal Singh also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the citizens have decorated markets, shops, houses and plazas with green flags and installed sound systems in the markets to play national songs. Regional police officers of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur have devised foolproof security plans in connection with the Independence Day. Special police units would be deployed on the Independence Day to avoid any untoward incident.