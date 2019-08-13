close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

I-Day celebrations

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

LAHORE: On the occasion, a flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at Alhamra. Chairperson of Board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan and the members of the Board of Governors will hoist the national flag. Children who participate in the activities will be distributed shirts, flag, badges, and glasses. A large number of people have been participated in Independence Day’s activities of Lahore Arts Council for the last two weeks.

