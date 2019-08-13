Woman, three children injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: A woman and her three children were injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Tajpura Shadbagh here on Tuesday. Locals of the area started rescue operation on self-help basis by the time the professional rescuers reached the spot. Locals pulled out the woman, her two daughters and a son from the debris and shifted them to a local hospital. Names of the injured could not be confirmed.