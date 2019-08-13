Woman, three children injured in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A woman and her three children were injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Tajpura Shadbagh here on Tuesday. Locals of the area started rescue operation on self-help basis by the time the professional rescuers reached the spot. Locals pulled out the woman, her two daughters and a son from the debris and shifted them to a local hospital. Names of the injured could not be confirmed.
LAHORE: A woman and her three children were injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Tajpura Shadbagh here on Tuesday. Locals of the area started rescue operation on self-help basis by the time the professional rescuers reached the spot. Locals pulled out the woman, her two daughters and a son from the debris and shifted them to a local hospital. Names of the injured could not be confirmed.