Wed Aug 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

Woman, three children injured in roof collapse

National

OC
Our Correspondent
LAHORE: A woman and her three children were injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Tajpura Shadbagh here on Tuesday. Locals of the area started rescue operation on self-help basis by the time the professional rescuers reached the spot. Locals pulled out the woman, her two daughters and a son from the debris and shifted them to a local hospital. Names of the injured could not be confirmed.

