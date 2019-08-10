Youth fighting for life after torture by doctor’s relatives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Relatives of a lady doctor at the emergency unit of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital subjected a young man to severe torture.
Ali, 20, had brought his grandmother to the hospital following chest problems. As Ali protested delayed treatment and entered into an argument with a lady doctor, she called her relatives. On her call some eight to 10 strangers entered the emergency ward, dragged Ali to a room where they tortured him. Ali suffered multiple head injuries and was put on a ventilator at the emergency ward and struggling for life. His condition is worsening. Police reached the hospital to manage the emergency situation. Ali is the only son of his parents, a resident of Samanabad.
