Spanish charity rejects Malta offer to take some migrants

VALLETTA: The Maltese government said on Saturday it would take in 39 migrants just plucked from the Mediterranean but refused entry to 121 others aboard the same rescue vessel for more than a week.

As a result, Spain’s Proactiva Open Arms ONG decided not to disembark any migrants in Malta.

Valletta issued a statement saying it could transfer the 39 migrants rescued late on Friday since they were in Malta’s rescue zone and the operation had been coordinated.

“Nevertheless, Open Arms is refusing to do so and is insisting that Malta also takes another 121 migrants who were intercepted in an area where Malta is neither responsible nor the competent coordinating authority,” the statement said.