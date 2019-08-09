Temporary plate

Having bought and registered a new car two years back, I still drive with a temporary, stencilled, tin number plate. The Sindh Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has failed to issue a regular number plate that ought to be provided with each new registration. Needless to say, my civic reputation and my meagre financial resources have been hugely diluted in the process by the two unwarranted ‘chalaans’ for the crime of carrying incorrect car number plates.

Thousands of other citizens suffer and have been suffering from such harassment for the past several years. Why must citizens be made victims because of the government’s incompetence to perform an absolutely simple task of providing original number plates at the time of registration. All it requires is keeping sufficient number plates in inventory and issuing them on ‘day 1’ of the car registration – a normal practice in most countries. The Sindh E&T Department has also failed to facilitate car owners to use electronic or mobile money transfer system for yearly payment of motor vehicle tax. The desire to retain archaic and torturous processes in the province of Sindh is simply incomprehensible. Can we once again, for the hundredth time, request the Sindh chief minister to push the E&T department to eliminate these two chronic ailments.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi