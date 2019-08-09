China gifts Pakistan Customs three scanning machines

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China presented three cargo scanning machines as a gift to the Model Customs Collectorate of Jinnah International Airport (JIA).

A ceremony to hand over the scanner was held on Friday. Federal Board of Revenue Member Customs Jawwad Uwais Agha, Chief Collectors of Customs (Enforcement) Wasif Ali Memon, Chief Collector of Customs (Appraisement) Surya Butt, officers of Pakistan Customs Service and Consul General of China Wang Yu were present on the occasion.

The MCC initiated the project and deployed the cargo scanners at the Immediate Clearing Group, the airport’s ramp area and Express Mail Service for the screening of cargo to introduce Non-Intrusive Inspector (NII) at the various sheds of the airport.

The Collector Customs JIA Collectorate, Feroz Alam Junejo, welcomed the guests and thanked the Chinese consulate in Karachi for their gesture. The consulate general reiterated the support of the Chinese consulate to the Pakistan Customs in efforts of modernization initiative.

Jawwad highlighted the initiatives taken for the modernisation of the Pakistan Customs to achieve the objectives of revenue collection, trader facilitation and effective customs controls. He said that the introduction of NII was in underway with the international best practices which would strengthen the customs controls at borders. He thanked the Chinese consulate and termed a good will gesture as a reflection of Pakistan-China friendship.

These scanners would be effectively utilised for screening of cargo, which would help in quick clearance, reduction in dwell time of goods, effective customs control and higher trade

facilitation.