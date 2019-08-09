Murad assigns ministers, advisers to supervise relief duties

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the wake of weather advisory issued by the meteorological department has assigned the provincial ministers/advisers monitoring and supervising duties of relief activities to be carried out in different districts during monsoon rains expected from 10 to 13 August, 2019.

According to the notification issued by the CM Secretariat, the ministers/advisers detailed to perform monitoring duties and their districts are as follows: Saeed Ghani to work in East and Korangi districts, Murtaza Baloch in West and Malir districts, Murtaza Wahab in South, Shahela Raza in Central, Shabir Bijarani in Hyderabad, Qasim Naveed in Tando Mohammad Khan, Mukesh Chawla in Tando Allahyar, Hari Ram in Mirpurkhas, Aijaz Shah Shirazi in Sujawal, Ismail Rahu in Badin, Awais Shah in Thatta, Dr Azra Pechuho in Shaheed Benazirabad, Taimur Talpur in Umerkot, Syed Sardar Shah in Tharparkar, Faraz Dero in Sanghar and Makhdoom Mahoob Zaman in Matiari.

The CM has directed the ministers/advisers to ensure their presence in the district where their monitoring and supervising duties have been detailed.