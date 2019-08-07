18 people booked for impersonating as FIA officials

Islamabad : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered first information report (FIR) against 18 people of Gujrat involved in plundering public impersonating themselves as officials of FIA.

The accused used to convey message to big guns of business companies that they were involved in financial crimes and collect millions of rupees as bribe during bargaining.

Upon receiving information, an FIA team conducted raid and hunt down 18 culprits one by one and registered FIR on 6th August 2019, against them under sections 419/420/170 PPC. The FIR (276/19) says that the culprits are identified as Khawar, Shahid, Hafiz Nawaz, Javaid Lamba, Javaid Chota, Jabbar, Zahid alias Zahidu, Shafi, Saifullah, Irfan Mughal, Younas, Ubaidullah alias Hamza, Ejaz, Akhtar, Anser, Abu Bakar, Awais and Hafiz Ilyas.

The culprits had established a complete department comprising of 18 phony employees for different pretence departments. The FIR said that the culprits damaged the image of the FIA.

Director General FIA, appreciated the efforts of the FIA team that broke the gang of the deceptive active in various cities of the Punjab including Gujrat and Gujranwala.