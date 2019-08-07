Missing British scientist found dead in Greece

ATHENS: The body of a missing British scientist has been found in a ravine on the Greek island of Ikaria two days after she disappeared, Greek police said on Wednesday.

Officials have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of Nicosia-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, who had been on holiday with her partner when she went missing.

Greek police with a helicopter, port patrols, firefighters and volunteers had been searching for the 35-year-old after she reportedly failed to return from a run on Monday. Her body was recognised by her clothing when it was discovered by a volunteer 1.5 km from the hotel where she had been staying with her Cypriot partner near the port of Agios Kirykos, police said.

“The body was transferred to Ikaria hospital in Agios Kirykos for an autopsy” to investigate the cause of death, a local police official told AFP. “A press release will be issued with the results.” According to Greek and Cypriot media, Christopher and her partner had arrived on the Aegean island on Saturday. She left their hotel for a jog on Monday morning but never returned, her partner told media.