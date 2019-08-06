AJK echoes with anti-India rallies

MIRPUR: The entire Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) echoed with mass public rallies on Tuesday against India to mark extreme resentment and protest over New Delhi’s sinister decision of revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution withdrawing the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir state.

People from all walks of life — including social, political and religious party workers, traders, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students and human rights activists — brought out rallies in all AJK districts and tehsil headquarters — Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Rawalakot, Palandri, Haveli, Jhelum valley and the forward Neelam valley at the Line of Control (LoC) — to mark their resentment against India’s unwarranted, unethical, immoral and forced action of abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. They reiterated full solidarity with their brethren in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in these testing times.

In Mirpur, thousands of people brought out a big procession from district courts premises. Wearing black armbands and carrying black flags – besides AJK and Pakistan flags – the protesters passed through major city streets while raising anti-India slogans like “Down with Modi”, “Down with Indian imperialism” and “Long live Kashmir freedom struggle”.

Through a unanimously passed resolution against the Indian sinister decision, the participants of the mammoth rally called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate notice of the issue and move the United Nations to get convened the Security Council’s emergent session in order to stop India’s onslaught on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, the speakers called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the illegal Indian move of revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir. They said this was an open violation of international norms and commitments, including UN resolutions, on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on the part of New Delhi.

They said this was now the prime responsibility of every Kashmiri, living at either side of the LoC and rest of the world, to rally around a platform for safeguarding the identity and historic status of Jammu and Kashmir. They termed the illegal move of India the victory of the two-nation theory.

Expressing full solidarity with the government and the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, the speakers said since the entire country stood on one page over the Kashmir issue, India will be given befitting response in case of any misadventure.

They expressed profound gratitude to the governments of Pakistan and AJK, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan, for holding thorough consultation with every relevant international forum on the highly volatile situation in occupied Kashmir and the LoC.