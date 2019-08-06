8-hour long power loadshedding schedule issued

Rawalpindi : Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has issued 8-hours loadshedding schedule in all areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) that consumers will bear this loadshedding only due to maintenance work of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) at Power Transformer T-1 on 500-KV Grid Station New Rawat.

On the other hand, the heat-stricken residents of Quaid-e-Azam Colony and Adiala Road pelted stone on Iesco Complaint Centres in their respective areas. They strongly protested against power blackouts and long hours of loadshedding in this harsh weather.

Iesco spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that NTDC is busy in maintenance work and besides Rawalpindi and Islamabad all areas of Jhelum and Chakwal will also face this load shedding plan.

He says that we have received several complaints of an unrest situation in many areas due to long hours of loadshedding. “We are totally helpless before this situation but public is only blaming Iesco for the blackouts and long hours of loadshedding,” he said. In the light of present circumstances, with the permission of NTDC, we have issued 8-hours load management plan for all areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he said.

The residents of several localities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing hell like situation due to long hours of loadshedding. The areas of city and cantonment board in Rawalpindi including Dhoke Syedan, Girja Road, Bakramandi, Adiala Road, Munawar Colony, Tulsa, Sher Zaman Colony, PIA Colony, Range Road, Qasim Market, Adra, Rehmatabad, Dhoke Gangal, Dhoke Munshi, Soan, Gulistan Colony, Airport Society, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Rawat, Shah Khalid, Shah Faisal Colony, Jhanda Chichi, Scheme-III, Banni, Jamia Masjid Road, Committee Chowk, Saddar, Tench Bhatta and many other areas spent sleepless night facing humid weather without electricity.

The residents of affected areas are facing loadshedding after every half an hour, tripping of light and low voltage. Electrical home appliances of people have been damaged due to tripping of light and low voltages.

The residents are not only facing worst weather without light but without drinking water.