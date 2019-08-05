close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
August 6, 2019

Blatant bully

August 6, 2019

The Indian army has demonstrated the blatant aggression by using cluster ammunition on the areas along the LoC. It has violated international laws and norms. Pakistan has always dealt with the Indian hostility in a quite prudent way. It has never tried to further escalate bilateral tensions. The immediate release of Indian pilot Abhinandan by Pakistan was a glaring example in this regard. The use of cluster bombs in the Neelum Valley by the Indian army calls for urgent response by the international community.

It is high time the international community and the UN took urgent notice of festering Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir(IOK).

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur

