Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
August 6, 2019

NBP partners with WorldRemit for digital money transfers

Karachi

 
August 6, 2019

Islamabad and London: Leading digital money transfer service WorldRemit and National bank of Pakistan have launched safe, fast and low-cost international transfers to 1,500+ National Bank Pakistan (NBP) cash pickup locations and designated branches of Pakistan Post Office.

The Pakistani diaspora living in over 50 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada and Australia, can now send money to NBP cash pickup locations using their smartphone. WorldRemit is also offering its customers zero fees for transfers (terms and conditions apply) to Pakistan.*

WorldRemit is a global leader in online money transfers. WorldRemit saves customers time and money as they do not have to pay expensive fees at a money transfer agent to send money home. Over 90 percent of the company’s transfers are authorized within 10 minutes.****

