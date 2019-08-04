‘Martyred cops are heroes of nation’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on Police Martyrs Day affirmed that the sacrifices of those police officials who laid their lives in the line of duty will always remain in the hearts of people.

Those who sacrifice their lives for peaceful Pakistan are heroes of the nation. Today the nation will pay utmost tribute to these heroes of our country, the CM said.

Police Martyrs Day is observed on August 4 each year to recall memories of policemen who laid their lives in the war against terrorism. The nation observes the day to pay tribute to those jawans of police who embrace martyrdom in the line of duty.

atrocities: Usman Buzdar has condemned state terrorism by Indian army in the occupied Kashmir and expressed sorrow and grief over martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris.

The CM extended sympathies to martyrs’ families and said that the Indian army had spilled blood of the innocent Kashmiris.

He said that India could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris with state terrorism, adding that the blood of innocent Kashmiris would result in their right to self-determination.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the silence of the international community on the issue was unjustified.

The world community should play its role to bring an end to Indian atrocities in the Valley, he added. He said that Kashmiris should be given their right at the earliest, adding that Pakistanis would ever continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

He said that use of cluster bombs on civilian population along the Line of Control was a barbaric act of Narendra Modi government. Indian war hysteria would destroy peace in the region, he added.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that India had committed human rights’ violation by using cluster bombs.