Mon Aug 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez out of Cinemex Open

Sports

August 5, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez lost in the semi-finals of Cinemex Open in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Sunday. The third seed duo of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 57th and 63rd, respectively, was stunned by the unseeded Mongolian pair of Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys 6-3, 5-7, 5-10. This was Aisam’s finest finish so far in this ATP-250 hard-court event since its inauguration in 2016.

