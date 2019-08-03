close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 4, 2019

Gunman who shot three at US festival killed himself: coroner

World

AFP
August 4, 2019

LOS ANGELES: The 19-year-old perpetrator of the latest mass shooting in the United States killed himself, the coroner’s office said on Friday, contradicting police accounts that officers had shot the teen dead within a minute.

Santino William Legan was armed with an AK-47-type assault rifle when he opened fire at the popular festival in the town of Gilroy, California last Sunday, killing two children and a 25-year-old man. Twelve people were also wounded in the attack.

Police said Legan’s rampage was stopped thanks to the quick reaction of three officers that responded and gunned him down. But on Friday, the Santa Clara County medical examiner said Legan had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, US media reports said. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack. Mass shootings are a frequent occurrence in the United States, yet despite the scale of the gun violence problem, efforts to address it legislatively have largely stalled at the federal level. According to Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit, there have been 247 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World