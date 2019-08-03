tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The federal government has planned to create a council to regulate and standardise education and services provided by allied health professionals and paramedics along the lines of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.
Currently, allied health professionals and paramedics are unregulated.
