ISPR rejects Indian disinformation on LoC situation

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has termed the Indian claims of cross LoC action in Pakistan and possession of bodies as mere propaganda.

"Such blatant lies and staged dramas are Indians’ disinformation manoeuvres to divert attention of the world from increased atrocities by the Indian occupation forces inside the Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir," the DG ISPR said in a rebuttal on Twitter to the latest propaganda from India.