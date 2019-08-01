Eminent classical singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan passes away

HYDERABAD: Eminent classical singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan passed away after heart attack here on Thursday.

He was 72. According to family sources, he was laid to rest at Tando Yousuf Graveyard in presence of a large number of relatives, artists and area people.

Ustad Hamid Ali Khan belonged to a family of classical singers and was the brother of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Rajab Ali Khan, the family sources informed and added that he was awarded “Sitara-e-Imtiaz” on his services.