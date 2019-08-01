close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 2, 2019

Eminent classical singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan passes away

Top Story

A
APP
August 2, 2019

HYDERABAD: Eminent classical singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan passed away after heart attack here on Thursday.

He was 72. According to family sources, he was laid to rest at Tando Yousuf Graveyard in presence of a large number of relatives, artists and area people.

Ustad Hamid Ali Khan belonged to a family of classical singers and was the brother of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Rajab Ali Khan, the family sources informed and added that he was awarded “Sitara-e-Imtiaz” on his services.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story