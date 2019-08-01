close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

HSSC exam results after Eid

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination 2019 after Eidul Azha.

However, a formal announcement for the purpose will be made afterward. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that the three-day Eidul Azha festival will begin on August 13.

The FBISE had held the HSSC exam-I and II in April and May and the practical exam thereafter. Meanwhile, the FBISE will hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary examination, 2019, from Sept 4.

Fresh candidates are not eligible to sit the exam in which only private and ex-candidates, registered and non-registered IBCC candidates, and the candidates wanting to improve marks and grades will appear. Today (Friday) is the last day to submit admission forms for the exam with a triple fee.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad