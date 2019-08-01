HSSC exam results after Eid

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination 2019 after Eidul Azha.

However, a formal announcement for the purpose will be made afterward. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that the three-day Eidul Azha festival will begin on August 13.

The FBISE had held the HSSC exam-I and II in April and May and the practical exam thereafter. Meanwhile, the FBISE will hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary examination, 2019, from Sept 4.

Fresh candidates are not eligible to sit the exam in which only private and ex-candidates, registered and non-registered IBCC candidates, and the candidates wanting to improve marks and grades will appear. Today (Friday) is the last day to submit admission forms for the exam with a triple fee.