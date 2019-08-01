Aisam, Santiago cruise into Cinemex Open semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the semi-finals of the Cinemex Open in Los Cabos, Mexico on Thursday. The third-seeded duo of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 57 and 63, respectively, got a walkover against the unseeded French pair of Gregoire Barrere and Lucas Pouille, ranked 198 and 230, respectively, in the quarter-finals of doubles category.
Earlier, the duo thrashed the unseeded pair of Radu Albot from Moldova and Artem Sitak from New Zealand, ranked 66 and 59, respectively, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of this hard-court event. In the inaugural edition of this ATP-250 event in 2016, Aisam and his Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt lost in the first round despite being seeded second.
