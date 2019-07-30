Iraq says ex-governor embezzled $10m in aid for displaced

BAGHDAD: Around $10 million in aid for the displaced in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province, where the Islamic State group was based, has been embezzled by its fugitive ex-governor, the country’s anti-corruption commission said Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Integrity Commission told AFP that its investigators had uncovered “invoices from developers in Iraqi Kurdistan”. But, he added, “no receipt was found” for these debited sums, which were meant for the rehabilitation of two hospitals in the northern metropolis of Mosul, capital of Nineveh. Many of the province’s inhabitants are still displaced as public services have not been fully reestablished. Currently, 1.6 million Iraqis are still crowded into camps for the displaced, of which 40 percent are originally from Nineveh, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).