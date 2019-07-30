close
July 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Name and shame

Newspost

 
July 31, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Accountability’ (July 30) by Dr Najeeb A Khan about our PM’s discourse to the Pakistani community in Washington during his visit to the US. The writer suggests that the PM avoid mentioning the names of those involved in scams when he says ‘However, I agree that descending to the personal level was not expected from an executive head of state’. Certain politicians have tarnished the image of this country by their unsatiated greed and lust for power.

Should scams and their innovators be a closely guarded secret? The public expects our PM to expose the plunderers of the nation and have their names given out in the media. What is wrong when the PM highlights the names of the people who have looted the nation’s wealth? We elected our PM in hopes that he would wage a war on corruption and single out the people who have wronged us and give us the justice we deserve. We have a right to be angry for what they have done to us and how badly our people have been suffering and we deserve to know their names so that we can blame those responsible.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi

